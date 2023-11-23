Chicago volunteers prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to families in need at Salvation Army Freedom Center

It was a special morning at The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning as volunteers spent their day giving back and serving the community.

“My first Thanksgiving in Chicago, my first,” Andry Castillo said. “It’s good.”

Castillo told NBC Chicago that he, his wife, and two children migrated from Peru 11 months ago and received help from The Salvation Army.

He and other families in need enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal prepared by Levy Restaurants. According to The Salvation Army, individuals lined up outside the door Thursday morning for the meal.

“I know prices are high with food you know, some people are going without. Even in the last week before we were handing out turkey, that line for the pantry was extensive so I know that people are hurting,” said Captain Nikki Hughes, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Freedom Center.

For Debra Floyd, volunteering is both doing her part while honoring her daughter.

“This is my first Thanksgiving without my daughter. She died of cancer this year at 33 years old,” Floyd said. “God gave me a way to come here because I could have been gone last year, but the Lord kept me here.”

Other volunteers said its truly a blessing being able to give back.

“I got sober here at Harbor Light Center in 2019 and I spent many holidays here with my family,” volunteer Brock Pfaender said. “I’ve been taken here by volunteers and I just really felt the need to give back today.”

Miles away in Franklin Park, 300 Navy recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station were bussed to East Leyden High School to spend Thanksgiving. The meals were prepared by volunteers with culinary students preparing treats.

No matter where you are this Thanksgiving, the message is clear.

“We’re here for you, we want to help you, we want to be involved,” said Illinois State Director for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. “We’re here to listen, we’re here to actually give you that warm embrace of Thanksgiving.”

A day of giving thanks and a reminder of what really matters the most.

“I’m glad we’re able to give back to the community and bring home sweet home of Thanksgiving to everyone.”