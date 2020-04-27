fundraiser

Chicago Virtual Concert Livestreaming Thursday

"Our City of Neighbors" online concert will raise money for Chicago non-profit organizations amid coronavirus pandemic

The virtual concert airing on YouTube, "Our City of Neighbors," from Windy City Indie will feature established and emerging Chicago artists.

Musicians such as Wilco guitarist, Jeff Tweedy, and local contestant on The Voice, Katie Kadan, will be featured among others. The event will be hosted by Matthew Rodruigues, anchor of NBC Chicago Today.

The idea for a virtual concert featuring Chicago artists came from Sonny Garg and Karen Salmon, who said they have been overwhelmed by the generosity and willingness of artists wanting to help.

"If we don't dig deep to support homegrown creative expression in all of its shapes and forms, it will disappear and our city will lose its vibrancy," Salmon said in a statement.

Proceeds from the event will go to four local non-profit organizations: My Block, My Hood My City, Metropolitan Family Services, Greater Chicago Food Depository and Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights.

The virtual concert will air Thursday, April 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. at www.windycityindie.com

