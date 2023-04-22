6-Year-Old Girl, Man Shot at Woodlawn Apartment Building

A 6-year-old girl and a man were both injured in a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 5:08 p.m. inside an apartment in the 6600 block of South Drexel, near 67th Street. According to police, the 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were inside a home with two people they knew when one of them produced a handgun and fired shots. The girl was struck in the arm and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown., police said. Multiple police officers remained at the scene in the hours following, as shown on video, and appeared to be focusing on a single apartment that was partially blocked off by crime scene tape.

The shooting marks the second in which a child was injured Saturday. Less than two hours earlier, a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face at a home in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Both incidents remain under investigation by Chicago police.