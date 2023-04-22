Boy, 3, Shot in the Face Inside Calumet Heights Home: Chicago Police

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday afternoon while at a home in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.
The shooting was reported at around 3:40 p.m. at a residence in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, near 88th Street. Chicago police said the child was struck to the face by "unknown gunfire" and originally brought to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in serious condition.
Video captured by an NBC 5 photographer showed crime scene tape surrounding a home and a vehicle parked on the street, along with several police officers outside the residence.
No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.
