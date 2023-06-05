Chicago's top cop details summer safety plans, Loop street ambassadors begin patrols

After an extremely violent weekend in which nine people were killed and 46 were injured in shootings across Chicago, the city's interim police superintendent on Monday outlined both long-term and short-term plans for summer safety.

Chicago Police Department Interim Supt. Fred Waller pointed to multiple ways police can improve, including being aware of areas where there are known disagreements between different groups and staying aware about large gatherings that have the potential to turn violent.

“Resources are being shifted in real time and each police area are tailoring resources to specific needs of the communities they serve, including large events," he said.

Police are focusing on certain communities, including the Loop, which this year already has seen large gatherings of teens on numerous occasions. In addition to efforts by patrol officers, detectives and others, volunteers are doing their part to help deter crime and improve safety.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As was the case last summer, members of the Chicago Loop Alliance's Ambassador Program will be patrolling streets throughout the neighborhood in effort to deter unwanted behavior and illegal activity. Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon on Monday addressed how the city is working to prevent violence, such as a mass shooting that killed one person and injured six others this past weekend.

“What you are going to see over time is a more sophisticated, shape response to what public safety has to look like," he stated.

Another priority for police and city officials is community outreach.

"“Building those relationships with the Violence Interrupters but also building relationships with those communities," Waller said.

Just hours after announcing the two-step approach, Chicago police responded to yet another shooting. In that incident, two people were hospitalized after being shot at West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue.