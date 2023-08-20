4 teenagers shot and killed in the Chicago area the weekend before start of school

Four teenagers were fatally shot and a fifth was wounded in neighborhoods across Cook County this past weekend -- just days before the start of the school year for many districts.

Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was one of two teenagers shot at a park in Chicago's North Austin community on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but survived.

Wilburn died from her injuries.

"It’s a pain that you could never imagine," Wilburn's mother Evelyn Willingham said. “It was our first-born daughter. She was humble, she was sweet, she wasn’t made for none of these streets.”

Her parents aren't alone in their grief.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot and killed on Saturday in Calumet Heights.

Neighbors who knew the teen, who hasn't been identified, told NBC Chicago that they were heartbroken.

"This is unfair. It’s unfair," said neighbor Catherine Coleman. "That baby didn’t do nothing to nobody. That baby just graduated. It’s his first year of high school, he would be starting this year.”

And in Glenview, a family was reeling in the pain after two brothers, Carlos Guzman, 19, and Jose Guzman, 16, were gunned down outside their apartment complex. Jose was set to start his junior year at Glenbrook South High School.

No arrests had been made in any of the incidents as of late Sunday.