Chicago Violence: Dashcam Video Captures Gunmen Opening Fire at Traffic Light

Chicago police have launched an investigation following a startling incident in which two gunmen opened while in the middle of traffic Thursday morning in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Dash camera video of the daylight encounter shows two men, who appear to be armed, exit a vehicle stopped at a traffic light near East 86th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Huber Pereznegron, who witnessed the shooting, was riding in a car with a friend at around 10:30 a.m. when both took notice of vehicle in front of them.

"I see one guy getting out of the backseat with a rifle," Pereznegron said. "I really didn’t think too much of it, because I didn’t think it was real, until the second person got out, then I saw him with another gun."

As shown in the video, the men walk forward after exiting the vehicle, and several shots suddenly ring out. When the gunfire erupted, Pereznegron said he immediately reversed his car, trying to avoid the hail of bullets.

"All that I was thinking, hoping the other guys were not going to shoot back towards us," he said.

Both suspects quickly got back in their vehicle and drove away. Police were sent to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert following the gunshots.

A 22-year-old woman told officers she was in a vehicle with another woman, who is 19 years old, when two men began shooting at them. No injuries were reported.

Police had yet to make any arrests as of Friday evening.

Pereznegron, who witnessed the terrifying incident, said he was just glad no one was shot.

"They don’t really care anymore when they go out, who sees them or what they do," he said. "I’m not sure what’s going on through their mind. This stuff needs to stop. There was a lot of innocent people around them."