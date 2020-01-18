Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been and seven others have sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the only fatal shooting of the weekend as of Saturday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed at approximately 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Parnell, police said. The female victim was standing in a vacant lot when a silver sedan pulled up, three men got out of the vehicle and one of them fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head, neck and back and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where she died. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Here are the rest of the weekend's shootings:

Saturday

A 22-year-old man was shot at approximately 12:14 a.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, striking the victim in the arm, police said. The victim was driven to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on South Homan Avenue near West Madison Street, a 21-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The victim was driven to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and listed in good condition.

In the 200 block of North LaPorte at approximately 12:33 a.m., two men sustained gunshot wounds when someone in a red sedan fired shots, striking both victims, according to police. One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and listed in fair condition. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Fulton, a 33-year-old man was walking northbound when an unknown offender ran up from behind the victim and shot him, according to Chicago police. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the spine and hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Friday