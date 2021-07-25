Chicago Violence: At Least 7 Dead, 45 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least seven people have died and 45 others have been injured across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday in the 7000 block of South Merrill at approximately 7:33 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was struck multiple times and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Early Saturday morning in the 1700 block of North Moody at approximately 1:15 a.m., a 37-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when shots were fired by a person in a blue sedan, according to police.

The man was transported to Loyola Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody as of Saturday afternoon. Police said Area Five detectives are investigating.

In the third fatal shooting of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were in the backyard of a residence in the 6800 block of South Peoria at approximately 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.

The 15 year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 17-year-old was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody as of Saturday afternoon. Police said Area One detectives are investigating.

In a separate incident, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 5:12 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of East 79th Street. The victim was discovered when patrol officers heard gunshots and went to canvass the area.

An unknown offender in a light-colored sedan fired shots at the victim and then fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

At approximately 1:49 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West Augusta, a man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk, according to law enforcement. Both offenders produced firearms and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the right shoulder and back.

The victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Approximately two hours later, one man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting in the 5800 block of South Western, police said. At approximately 3:52 p.m., a 20-year-old man and another male victim, whose age was unknown, were inside a vehicle when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police stated. The second victim sustained a graze wound to the head and was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another fatal shooting was reported in the 500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a man walked up to him and shot him in the chest, according to police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Here are the incidents that have been reported as of Sunday morning:

Friday -

At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street, a man and a 36-year-old woman were inside separate vehicles when an unknown vehicle approached, an occupant exited and then fired shots, police said. The female victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The male victim self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

In the 100 block of West 125th Street at approximately 6:49 p.m., a 39-year-old man entered a residence when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown person inside the vehicle fired shots at the man, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street a man was struck to the body, police said. The victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in an unknown condition.

In the 4000 block of West Monroe at approximately 7:13 p.m., a 24-year-old man was near a vacant lot when he heard shots and felt pain, authorities said. The victim was struck in the chest and leg and initially said to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 32 year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Perry at approximately 8:07 p.m. when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots, police said. The man sustained graze wounds to the right leg and right hand and refused EMS.

At approximately 9:09 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street, a 33-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an occupant in a white SUV fired shots, police said. The 33-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and right hand. The 20-year-old was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wounds to the right hand.

In the 1200 block of West 73rd Place at approximately 10:07 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a person in a blue sedan fired shots, police said. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, right leg and right hand and refused medical assistance.

A 44-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Keeler at approximately 10:01 p.m. when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan SUV fired shots, police said. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

Saturday -

A 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington at approximately 12:08 a.m. with a group of people when shots were fired by a person in a black sedan, police said. The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At approximately 12:44 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ada, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were standing on the street when a person in a black sedan fired shots. The 21-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The 17-year-old was also transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.

A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 900 block of North Richmond. The victim was sitting in the living room of a home when shots were fired, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and reported to be in good condition.

In the 6500 block of South Komensky at approximately 3:24 a.m., a 33-year-old man was standing in a garage when an occupant inside black SUV fired shots, police stated. The victim was shot in the left foot and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Two women were shot while inside a vehicle at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Holland Road, police stated. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both victims were said to be in fair condition.

At approximately 2:56 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 75th Street, a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was said to be in fair condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk with a group of people at approximately 4:09 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe, police said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Two men were shot at approximately 7:11 a.m. in the 800 block of North Drake, according to police officials. A 50-year-old man and 25-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown individual exited a dark-colored sedan and began firing in their direction, police stated. The 50-year-old man was struck multiple times to the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital. The second victim was shot in the thigh and reported to be in good condition at Stroger Hospital, according to authorities.

In the 8600 block of South Kingston at approximately 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was on the street when multiple people approached, and someone fired shots, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of South King, a 25-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. The man was hit in the thigh, and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, according to police.

In the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive at approximately 2:46 p.m., a 23-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was shot in the foot, according to police. The man was driven to Weiss Hospital in good condition.

A 52-year-old woman was near an alley in the 4400 block of Adams at approximately 5:24 p.m. when a man walked up to her and fired shots, striking her in the foot. Police say the woman was hit in the leg, and is in good condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 38-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Racine at approximately 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by a man who pulled out a weapon and shot him in the calf. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 57 th Street, a 34-year-old man was standing next to a car when he was shot. Police say the man saw a gunman fleeing the scene, and was treated for gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

In the 11700 block of South Union at approximately 10:48 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing on a porch when a person in a passing dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the arm. The man was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A man in his 30s was standing in the 700 block of South Cicero at approximately 11:22 p.m. when a person in a passing black sedan fired multiple shots at him, striking him five times in the legs. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Sunday –