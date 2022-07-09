Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least six people have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, authorities say.
Here are the shootings that have occurred so far:
Saturday
- A 24-year-old man was filling his vehicle with fuel at a gas station when he heard multiple shots and felt pain in the 4900 block of South Cicero at approximately 1:08 a.m., a, police stated. The victim was shot in the left foot and listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
- At approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 104th Street, a 31-year-old was shot during a verbal altercation with an unidentified male, police stated. Multiple shots were fired during the altercation, and the victim was struck once in the back, authorities said. He was listed in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Friday
- At approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street, a 21-year-old man was on a southbound CTA train when he was approached by an unknown individual who produced a gun and fired shots, police said. The victim was struck to the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning.
- A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Kenwood, authorities said. The victim was inside a home when he was approached by an unknown offender who displayed a gun and fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police stated.
- In the 13000 block of South Drexel at approximately 9:02 p.m., a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.
- At approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Princeton, a 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm, according to police. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition.