Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least six people have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, authorities say.

Here are the shootings that have occurred so far:

Saturday

A 24-year-old man was filling his vehicle with fuel at a gas station when he heard multiple shots and felt pain in the 4900 block of South Cicero at approximately 1:08 a.m., a, police stated. The victim was shot in the left foot and listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 104th Street, a 31-year-old was shot during a verbal altercation with an unidentified male, police stated. Multiple shots were fired during the altercation, and the victim was struck once in the back, authorities said. He was listed in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Friday