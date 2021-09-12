Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Killed, 43 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

Six people have died, including a 12-year-old boy, and 43 others have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend across Chicago, police stated.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. Friday, a man of unknown age was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South Yale. The man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit area and hand. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and subsequently pronounced dead.

Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people when shots were fired, police said.

The woman was shot in the head taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 12-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head in the 8000 block of South Bennette at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Police placed a 36-year-old woman into custody and said the incident appears to be "domestic-related." Area Two detectives are investigating.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. Saturday, one man was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting in the 900 block of East 79th Street. The man who died was 24 years old and sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the ankle and listed in good condition at the hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was said to be in good condition, authorities stated. A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg and also reported to be in good condition.

At least six people were shot in the 300 block of East Kensington at approximately 9:39 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, a group of people were walking to their cars when a person inside of a vehicle fired multiple rounds, striking six different people.

A 42-year-old woman was hit twice in the arm and once in the armpit, and she was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the face, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Four other victims, including a 15-year-old girl, a 38-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, also suffered injuries in the incident, and were all listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Early Sunday morning, a 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Flournoy when she heard gunshots and was hit in the left knee. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Police responding to the shooting discovered a 54-year-old man sitting in a vehicle nearby. He had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the other incidents that have been reported:

Friday -

A 62-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:49 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Princeton, according to police. The victim was near the back of a residence when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained a graze wound to the ankle and was treated on scene.

In the 4200 block of South Wells at approximately 6:12 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the street when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in good condition at the hospital.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lorel, a man was inside a vehicle near an alley when an unknown offender presented a gun and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 37-year-old man was in the 8200 block of South Marquette at approximately 6:59 p.m. when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, police stated. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 43rd Street, three people were standing on the sidewalk when a person in a gray SUV fired shots, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 42-year-old man was shot in the right leg, both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 35-year-old man was shot and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the 5800 block of West Augusta at approximately 10:31 p.m., two children were standing on the front porch when a person in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, while a 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 50-year-old woman was driving in traffic at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Stony Island when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots, police said. The woman drove to Roseland and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Saturday -

A 16-year-old boy was walking through a gas station lot in the 7600 block of South Green at approximately 12:54 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. The boy was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the 2700 block of West 15th Street at approximately 1:21 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 89th Place at approximately 3:35 a.m. when shots were fired, police said. He was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the 3500 block of West 58th Street at approximately 4:56 a.m., a 29-year-old man was inside his vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached him and an unknown person began to firing shots, police said. The man was shot once in his right forearm and twice in the back, and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were inside a vehicle when an unknown sedan approached them and an unknown person began to firing shots, police said. The 36-year-old man was shot the forehead and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 32-year-old victim sustained a graze wound to the right side of his face and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

In the 9100 block of South Wentworth at approximately 2:52 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a home when he was approached by a known offender who produced a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the foot and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Kildare. A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition, authorities stated. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the neck, and a third victim, a 53-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in unknown condition.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba, two men both sustained gunshot wounds while standing near a vehicle. A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot and also reported to be in good condition.

Two people were shot following a verbal altercation approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand, police stated. He was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 35-year-old woman sustained a graze wound and refused treatment.

A 58-year-old man was walking in the 9000 block of South University at approximately 8:14 p.m. when he saw a group of men pull out weapons. The men began to shoot at him, and he was hit in the back. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

At approximately 9:34 p.m. in the 700 block of North Long, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in her yard when she heard multiple gunshots. She was hit twice in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Sunday –