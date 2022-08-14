Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Killed, 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that six people, including a 19-year-old woman, have been killed and at least 30 others injured in shootings across the city this weekend.

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot during a verbal altercation in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, according to police.

Authorities say the man got into an argument with another individual, who then pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg.

Police say he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Just after midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, a group of five teens were all shot by an unknown suspect who was driving by the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Three other victims, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were all taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Early Saturday morning, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to law enforcement. An unknown man and 28-year-old male were walking outside when an unidentified offender approached and fired shots in their direction.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The second victim sustained a graze wound to the left side of his head and refused EMS on scene.

At approximately 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore, a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot with a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

In a separate incident, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West 71st Street, authorities said. The victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when someone fired shots. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

In the first deadly incident of the weekend, a 38-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 10:38 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street, police said. The victim was driving when an unknown man fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported so far:

Sunday:

Police say a 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 12:01 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 3200 block of West 23 rd Street at approximately 12:57 a.m. when she was shot in the elbow, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Montrose, two men were standing outside when they heard gunfire. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was listed in serious condition at an area hospital. A 32-year-old man was transported to a hospital in good condition after being shot in the foot, police said.

In the 1500 block of East 75 th Street at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking when a suspect approached him and demanded his bag. The victim complied, but the suspect fired a shot, striking him in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was in a vehicle in the 4300 block of South Western Boulevard at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he was shot in the head. Police say he was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Two men were sitting on a porch in the 1200 block of South Tripp at approximately 3:33 a.m. when they were both shot. Police say that one man was shot in the lower leg, and the other in the lower back, but neither are cooperating with police in the investigation.

At approximately 5:19 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Paulina, a 21-year-old man was standing when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was later stabilized, police said.

In the 1500 block of South Pulaski at approximately 5:36 a.m., a 36-year-old man was driving in a vehicle when a sedan drove past and a man opened fire, striking him in the left arm. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Saturday

At approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Honore, a 21-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk, police stated. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back and listed in critical condition.

In the 600 block of North Sawyer at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 42-year-old man was sitting on a front porch when someone in a dark sedan fired shots, police stated. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 5:04 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio, authorities said. The victim was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. She sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 7:21 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Parnell, police said. The victim was outside when shots were heard, and he felt pain. He self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left arm and was listed in stable condition.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Argyle, a 59-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

In the 1200 block of West 71st Place at approximately 6:08 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was exiting a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The victim told police the individual who shot her was inside a Dodge Charger.

A 17-year-old boy was walking in the 1100 block of South Pulaski at approximately 6 p.m. when he was approached by a man who demanded his property. After the teen told the suspect he didn’t have any items, the suspect shot him in the leg and fled. Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash, a 30-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being shot in the chest.

In the 1500 block of South Ridgeway at approximately 11:36 p.m., two people were shot by a person in a red sedan, according to police. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and both are in good condition at area hospitals.

Friday