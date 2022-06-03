Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Injured in Friday Night Shootings

At least five people have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

Here are the shootings that have happened as of late Friday:

In the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 21-year-old man was seated inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in serious condition.

A 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was injured by gunfire at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill, police said. The victim was struck to the head and initially said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 12th Place, a 38-year-old man and 18-year-old man were standing in the area when an unknown individual shot them, police stated. Both victims were shot in the leg and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

In the 2300 block of South Troy at approximately 8:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified male, police stated. The gunman exited from a blue Toyota sedan before shooting at the victim and leaving the scene. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and reported to be in fair condition.