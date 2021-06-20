Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 42 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least five people have died and 42 others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:19 p.m. in Greater Grand Crossing. According to police, the victim was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside produced a firearm. The offender then fired shots, striking the man, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood. The woman, along with with a 15-year-old boy and 31-year-old man, were standing outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop when they were "shot at from a distance" by an unidentified man, police said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and said to be in good condition.

The third victim, the 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was released at the scene after refusing further treatment, police said.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Division Street, two individuals were attacked by a group of gunmen, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No further details were made available in the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody, according to police.

Early Sunday morning, two fatal shootings occurred within less than an hour of one another. The first occurred in the 2100 block of North Oakley at approximately 1 a.m. when a 32-year-old woman, who was riding in a vehicle, was struck by gunfire from another car.

According to police, the woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

At approximately 1:38 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Augusta, a 21-year-old man was driving a Jeep when a person pulled up alongside him and fired shots. The man was struck in the head by the bullet, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Friday -

In the 2300 block of East 80th Street at approximately 6:58 p.m., a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old man were standing outside when they were approached by an unknown offender who began firing at them, police said. Both victims sustained a gunshot wound to the back. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in good condition.

Three people were shot at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of 100th Street and Commercial Avenue, authorities said. The victims, all young men, were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

A 25-year-old woman was sitting in the rear seat of a Jeep headed northbound in the 3100 block of South Kedzie at approximately 10:56 p.m. when a person in a beige vehicle pulled up and fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday -

In the 6100 block of South Ashland at approximately 12:02 a.m. a 40-year-old entered a gas station and "consumed products without paying," authorities said. When a 58-year-old security guard approached him and asked him to pay, the man drew a gun and pointed it at the officer. The security guard pulled his gun and fired shots, striking the man in the abdomen. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Whipple, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk when a several people in a black SUV pulled up and started firing shots, according to police. The 26-year-old was shot in the left arm and the 33-year-old was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition.

A 56-year-old man was standing in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street at approximately 2:28 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the chest and arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 5:31 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Phillips, a 28-year-old man walked into Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Two people were in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Cermak at approximately 4:40 a.m. when another vehicle came up and fired shots, police said. The two self transported themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg, with both listed in good condition.

Two people were shot during a "domestic-related altercation" in the 10500 block of South Perry at approximately 8:13 a.m., according to authorities. A 58-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A 60-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 6:11 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, a 37-year-old woman was walking outside when she was shot in the back, police said. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Two people were injured in a shooting at approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 95th Place, police stated. A 62-year-old and 34-year-old man were on the sidewalk when two people in a blue BMW pulled up and fired shots at both victims, authorities said. The 62-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right hand. The second victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg, according to police. He was said to be in fair condition.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Evergreen, a 27-year-old man was in a parking lot when an unidentified offender exited a gray sedan and began shooting at the victim, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm, groin and leg and was initially listed in critical condition.

In the 3300 block of West North Avenue at approximately 7:58 p.m., a 43-year-old man started to leave the scene of a fight when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a graze wound to the leg and was said to be in good condition at Norwegian Hospital.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of North Stockton when a person fired shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to his torso, and is in good condition at an area hospital, according to police.

A 49-year-old man was standing in the 2500 block of West Augusta at approximately 9:58 p.m. when he was shot in the hip. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

In the 4900 block of West Foster at approximately 10:08 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. The man did not share any further details on the shooting, and his condition had stabilized at an area hospital.

Police say that three people were shot in the 5000 block of South Ada at approximately 10:15 p.m. The three individuals were standing on a sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old woman was hit in both legs, and is in serious condition. A 62-year-old man was shot in the groin, and is also listed in serious condition. A 34-year-old woman was hit in the leg, and she is in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man walked into Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was unable to provide details of the shooting, and he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Sunday –