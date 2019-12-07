Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Here are the shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:

Friday -

At approximately 9:58 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Escanaba, an 18-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle, police said. Someone inside a gray SUV fired shots at the victim, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the side of the body and face.

In the 8700 block of South Exchange at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot four times in the leg while walking, police said. The victim said he didn't see the offender or know where the shots came from. The victim transported himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 26-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg at approximately 11 p.m. in the 900 block of West 31st Street, according to Chicago police. The victim said he didn't see the offender or know where the shots came from. The victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Saturday -