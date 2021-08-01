Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Dead, 43 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

At least four people are dead and 43 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far over the weekend, according to police.

In a fatal shooting Saturday, a man was shot in the head and buttocks in the 700 block of North Ridgeway at approximately 9:23 a.m. and pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four Detectives were investigating.

Another fatal shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Peoria, according to police.

Three individuals were standing near the scene of a verbal dispute when someone in the group opened fire, striking the three individuals.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and face, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. A third victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot in the hand, and is in stable condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Approximately two hours later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 7200 block of South Bennett.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was standing outside just after 12:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, two people were standing outside when they heard gunfire.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach, and was pronounced dead after being driven to Mount Sinai. A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was listed in serious condition, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the incidents that have been reported thus far:

Friday -

A 32-year-old man was driving in the 0-100 block of West Pershing Road at approximately 5:46 p.m. when a passenger from another vehicle, a dark color SUV, shot at the man and striking him in the leg, police said. The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

In the 0-100 block of East 113th Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown person. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Wood at approximately 9:25 p.m. when shots were fired, police said. The man drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

At approximately 10:36 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Western Avenue, a 30- year-old male was driving southbound when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man drove himself to West Suburban Hospital where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Saturday -

In the 2100 block of South Kildare at approximately 12:17 a.m., a 36-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wounds to the left hand and groin.

A 28-year-old man was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Flournoy at approximately 1:08 a.m. when shots were fired, police said. The man was transported to to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A group of people were standing among a large crowd in a park in the 1600 block of East Hayes at approximately 1:20 a.m. when shots were fired into the crowd by an unknown person, police said. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face area and is listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and is listed in fair condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot in left leg and is listed in fair condition. A man was shot in the right leg and is listed in serious condition. The three were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 26-year-old man was driving westbound in the 200 block of 119th Street at approximately 1:58 a.m. when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots. The victim drove himself to Roseland and is listed in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.

In the 500 block of West Oak at approximately 2:28 p.m., a 27-year-old man was driven to Northwestern Hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot to the body and listed in fair condition, police said.

A group was standing on the street in the 1300 block of North Massasoit at approximately 3:49 a.m. when a known man approached on foot and fired shots, police said. A 30-year-old man was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the legs. A 29-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wounds to the chest. A 56-year-old woman was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

In the 2600 block of West 23rd Place at approximately 4:37 a.m., a 50-year-old man was in a moving vehicle when shots were fired by an unknown person, police said. The man was driven to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

In the 0-100 block of West 109th Street at approximately 10:46 a.m., 14-year-old boy was inside a residence when he was approached by an unknown man who presented a handgun and demanded the boy's belongings, police said. The man then fired shots, striking the boy in the hand. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially reported in good condition.

In the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 4:58 a.m., a man, 30, was approached by a known person who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the hip and transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in good condition.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of North California, a woman, 24, was inside a vehicle when she was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant fired shots, police said. The woman was struck in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

In the 6100 Block of South Justine at approximately 7:20 am, a man, 26, was outside his apartment when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the 9100 Block of South Stony Island, at approximately 4:10 am, a 24-year-old man was walking to his car when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and took himself to the University of Illinois Hospital, but later transported himself to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 6:27 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Parkside, a man, 28 years old, was near an alley when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot at approximately 6:31 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss. The victim was struck to the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., a 39-year-old man was in an alley in the 2300 block of East 91st Street when he was shot in the back, according to police. The victim was listed in good condition at the hospital.

In the 500 block of East 41st Street at approximately 8:28 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing outside when an unknown individual drove past in a dark-colored vehicle and began shooting at the victim. The victim was shot in the hand and self-transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pine, a 34-year-old man was inside a stairwell when an unknown man fired shots, police said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Two people were shot at approximately 9:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Gladys when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots. A 28-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body. A female victim, also 28 years old, was reported to be in critical condition.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, two men were standing on a sidewalk when another man approached and opened fire, according to police. Both men were listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

In the 1100 block of South Mason at approximately 11:39 p.m., three people were standing on a porch when two men approached on the sidewalk and opened fire. A 49-year-old woman was shot in the arm, a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 35-year-old man was also shot in the leg. Police say all three victims are in stable condition.

