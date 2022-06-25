Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least three people have been killed and seven others injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, according to police.

In the city's first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 5-month-old girl was shot and killed at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Shore, according to authorities. The young girl was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and an individual inside fired shots, police said. The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A second individual, a 41-year-old man, was also injured in the shooting, according to police. He sustained a gunshot wound to the eye and was initially said to be in good condition.

Also on Friday night, police found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body at approximately 10:59 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Champlain. Officers were initially called to the area for a report of shots fired, police stated. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

At approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 9600 block of South Princeton found a 21-year-old man who had been shot, police stated. The victim was injured to the back and left shoulder. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported so far:

Saturday -

At approximately 12:41 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 36th Street, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, police stated. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle heading westbound when a grey Jeep approached and someone inside started firing shots, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm. He was reported to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the 9100 block of South Langley at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 37-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a dark sedan approached and someone inside began firing shots into his vehicle, police said. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 2:28 a.m. while standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 18th Street, authorities said. The victim was shot by an unknown offender multiple times and listed in critical condition.

At approximately 5:07 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Prairie, a 41-year-old woman was standing outside when an unknown man approached and fired shots, police stated. The victim was struck in the right leg and said to be in serious condition at the hospital.

Friday -