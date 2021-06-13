Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Killed, 32 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least three people have been killed and 32 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the latest shooting, a man was in a parked vehicle in the 600 block of South Wells at approximately 1:18 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone began firing shots, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.

In a fatal shooting Saturday morning, one person was killed and at least nine other injured in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m, two males approached a group standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the leg and abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and another man, 32, was struck in the hand and leg, police said. Both men were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the same hospital also in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 34, suffered to left arm and shoulder and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. A man, 23, was struck in the right arm and left leg and another man, also 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The tenth victim, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the foot and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend in the 4700 block of South Rockwell at approximately 8:49 p.m. Friday when a man approached and opened fire, yelling gang slogans, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and left hand. She was later pronounced dead.

Here are the incidents that have been reported so far:

Friday -

Two men were injured in a shooting at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston, authorities stated. A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were on the sidewalk when both were shot by an unknown offender. The 33-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right arm, according to police. He was said to be in good condition. The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was also said to be in good condition at the hospital.

At approximately 8:04 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell, a 28-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when two men approached and opened fire, hitting the man's face, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was dropped off at Jackson park in the 6200 block of S. Stony Island at approximately 11:17 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the legs by his girlfriend, police said. He was last reported to be in good condition.

In the 10400 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 11:50 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was walking on the street when a group of people started firing shots, according to police. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Saturday -

A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Marquette at approximately 12:10 a.m. when a man fired shots, striking his left leg, authorities said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the 3700 block of West Augusta at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking down the street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. He was shot in the right leg and left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:06 a.m. in the 4300 block of Champlain, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to authorities. He was taken to Stroger Hospital for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and listed in good condition.

In the 11800 block of South Eggleston at approximately 10:18 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside when a vehicle drove by and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the back and right shoulder. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Two teenage boys were shot at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Cermak, authorities said. The boys, both 17 years old, were in an alley when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. One victim was sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The second person also sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was also transported to the hospital in good condition.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Champlain, a 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he sustained a graze wound to the neck, police said. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 9:48 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel, a 43-year-old man was standing in front of his home when a person in a black Nissan Maxima began firing shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to his hand, and was treated and released.

In the 4400 block of South Champlain at approximately 11:02 p.m., a 39-year-old man was standing in a group when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. The other man then pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the chest, and he was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Sunday –