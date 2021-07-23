Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least three people have been shot across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.
Here are the incidents that have been reported as of Friday evening:
Friday -
- At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street, a man and a 36-year-old woman were inside separate vehicles when an unknown vehicle approached, an occupant exited and then fired shots, police said. The female victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The male victim self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
- In the 4000 block of West Monroe at approximately 7:13 p.m., a 24-year-old man was near a vacant lot when he heard shots and felt pain, authorities said. The victim was struck in the chest and leg and initially said to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.