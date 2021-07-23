Chicago Shootings

Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Metro

At least three people have been shot across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Here are the incidents that have been reported as of Friday evening:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Friday -

  • At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street, a man and a 36-year-old woman were inside separate vehicles when an unknown vehicle approached, an occupant exited and then fired shots, police said. The female victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The male victim self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
  • In the 4000 block of West Monroe at approximately 7:13 p.m., a 24-year-old man was near a vacant lot when he heard shots and felt pain, authorities said. The victim was struck in the chest and leg and initially said to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Shootingschicago crimeshootings chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us