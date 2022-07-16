Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 4 Injured in Weekend Shootings Thus Far

At least one person has been killed and four have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities say.

In a fatal shooting Friday at 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston, a 25-year-old man was "involved in a narcotics related transaction" when the other person shot him in the stomach and thigh, according to authorities.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and detectives were investigating.

Here are the shootings that have occurred so far:

Friday -

In the 1000 block of South Calhoun at approximately 5:56 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing in the street when a dark color vehicle pulled up, a person exited and shot the man in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was walking down the street at approximately 7:54 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside when an unknown person walked toward the teen and fired shots, police said. He sustained a graze wound in the left abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday -