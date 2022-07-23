Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 24 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and 24 others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, according to police.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 34-year-old man died from gunshot injuries he sustained early Saturday in the 3700 block of West Fullerton, authorities said. The victim was attending a party when a physical altercation took place, an unknown offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to Advocate Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

Here are the other shootings that have occurred so far this weekend:

Saturday -

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At approximately 12:01 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing outside on a sidewalk when he sustained a gunshot wound, police stated. According to authorities, a black sedan approached, and an unknown offender inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim. The victim ran from the scene and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was said to be in good condition.

A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Yates, police stated. The victim was in his vehicle when three unknown men approached and forced him out of the vehicle. A physical altercation ensued, and one of the offenders produced a gun, firing shots at the victim, police stated. He was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital.

In the 2700 block of West Jackson at approximately 1:47 a.m., four people were shot, according to authorities. A black truck approached the victims, someone exited and then began shooting at the group with a rifle, police stated. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and said to be in good condition. A 40-year-old man sustained a graze wound and was also reported to be in good condition. A third victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, sustained a graze wound to the leg and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital.

At approximately 3:13 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was uncooperative with officers and didn't say where or when the shooting took place, according to authorities.

Two women were found with gunshot injuries at approximately 3:17 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Division, according to authorities. Officers on foot patrol were in the area and discovered the victims after hearing shots fired. A 29-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the left leg and buttocks. She was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 300 block of West 94th Place, a 29-year-old woman was sitting on the porch when she heard gunshots and immediately felt pain, according to police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot at approximately 4:16 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, according to police. The female was standing outside with a group of people when she heard shots and felt pain. She self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, but was expected to be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

In the 7100 block of South Merrill at approximately 5:34 a.m., a 43-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to authorities. The victim was shot during an altercation with an unknown male offender, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, according to authorities. The victim was standing outside when a gray vehicle approached and someone began firing shots in the victim's direction. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot while exiting a church in the 10800 block of South State Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. The victims were shot by an occupant inside a gray sedan, authorities said. A 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, shoulder and leg. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the upper right thigh and also listed in good condition at the hospital. A third victim, 25 years old, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and listed in good condition.

In the 4800 block of North Kimball at approximately 4:35 p.m., an 18-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots at the victim, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Friday -