Chicago Violence: 9 People Shot Since Friday Night

Nine people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a 17-year-old boy critically hurt in an attack in Lawndale.

The teen was standing in front of a home about 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

Just after noon Saturday, a man was shot in Uptown on the North Side.

The man, 28, was shot in the shoulder about 12:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Early Saturday morning, a 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood.

About 12:45 a.m., he was standing outside on a sidewalk on the 6300 block of South Honore Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting late Friday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man and a woman, both 27, were sitting in a parked car about 11:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a male got out of a black sedan and fired shots at them, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was struck in the left arm and right shoulder, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

A man was dropped off at a South Side hospital Friday night after being shot, but would not tell police anything about the attack.

The 46-year-old man was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital about 11:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left leg and right foot, police said. He was listed in critical condition and transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Earlier Friday night, two people were shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

They were standing in an alley about 9:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male suspect approached them and fired shots, police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 51, was also struck by gunfire and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, police said. She was shot in both legs and sustained a graze wound to the chest.

About 7:35 p.m., a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

Last weekend four people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.