Chicago Violence: 8 Shot Overnight as Fourth of July Holiday Weekend Begins

Eight people were shot, two of them killed, late Thursday night and into Friday morning as the Fourth of July holiday weekend began.

The first fatality happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, when a 27-year-old man was shot while walking in the 4100 block of West 27th Street, police said. According to authorities, the man was walking when two other men exited a dark-colored sedan and opened fire, striking him multiple times. The man was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody as of Friday morning. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Just before 3 a.m., two men were shot, one of them fatally, in the 4700 block of West Huron, police said. The men were standing outside when another man walked up to them and fired shots, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was shot in both arms and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A second man, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and face. He was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. No one was in custody as of Friday morning. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown had said an additional 1,200 officers would be added to the streets beginning Thursday through Sunday, calling the department's holiday weekend strategy "a full court press."

"Our endgame is arrests," Brown said, noting officers would focus on street corners that he said fuel the city's open-air drug market and create "the pipeline for shootings and murders in Chicago."

The city has seen a rise in violence in recent weekends, with dozens shot and several others killed, including multiple children.

Across the city, several other shootings took place:

Thursday

A 31-year-old woman was shot while riding around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 133rd Street. Police said a man inside of a passing black sedan fired shots at her vehicle, striking the woman in the arm. A man in her car took her to Roseland Hospital where she was listed in good condition. The gunman was not in custody as of Friday morning. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Around 10:30 p.m., two people were shot while driving in the 4300 block of West 79th Street. The pair were traveling westbound when a white vehicle approached when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. A 27-year-old woman suffered three gunshot wounds to both arms and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and refused medical attention, authorities said. No one was in custody as of Friday morning. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Friday