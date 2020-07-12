Chicago Violence: 7 Dead, at Least 40 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say seven people are dead and at least 40 others have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a total of five people were shot after a verbal and physical altercation in the 1100 block of North Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police.

The five victims were standing in the street when several men became involved in the altercation, with at least two individuals opening fire.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were listed in critical condition after the shooting, with a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man both shot multiple times.

Later on, a 32-year-old man walked into Norwegian with a gunshot wound to his head. He was listed in stable condition, while a 34-year-old man was also brought to Norwegian with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in stable condition as well.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Paulina. According to Chicago police, a 21-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire.

The man was hit in the face and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

According to police, no one is in custody, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive, another fatal shooting was reported to Chicago police. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call in the area discovered a 41-year-old man lying on the ground.

The man had been shot in the back and the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Less than half an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 300 block of North Ashland, police said. A 41-year-old man was discovered lying on the street after being shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating.

Yet another fatal shooting was reported just 15 minutes later in the 5400 block of Ida B. Wells Drive, according to police. In this incident, two people were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, and he was rushed to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his left hand, and refused EMS treatment at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth, a 33-year-old man was standing in front of a residence when multiple men got out of a vehicle and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

In another fatal shooting at approximately 9:41 p.m. Saturday, three women were standing on a sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn when a person fired shots at the group, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman was hit in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago, where she was pronounced dead. Two other women were also shot, and both are in fair condition, police said.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported thus far in Chicago:

Friday –

In the first block of South Kostner at approximately 7:33 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when a person in another vehicle approached and fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the bicep, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Emerald, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he heard shots. The teen was hit in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was standing in the 8900 block of South Brandon just after 10 p.m. when a person in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the left hand, according to police. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 600 block of East 92 nd Place at approximately 10:42 p.m., an 18-year-old man was riding in a car when a person walking on the sidewalk fired shots, striking him in the buttocks. The teen was brought to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Saturday –

A 32-year-old woman was found lying on a street with a gunshot wound to her neck in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick at approximately 12:26 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in critical condition.

In the 1200 block of West 81 st Street at approximately 12:55 a.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him. According to police, the man was hit in the right leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital by a family member. He was listed in fair condition.

Just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Leavitt, a 27-year-old man was driving a vehicle, and while stopped in traffic, a man walked up to the car and shot him in the head. According to police, the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 4200 block of West Cermak at approximately 1:32 a.m. when two men walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, according to police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

In the 2800 block of West 12 th Place at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking through a park when he heard gunfire. The man was hit in the right leg and back, according to police, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai.

In the 5100 block of West North Avenue at approximately 3:43 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving when she heard gunfire. According to police, the woman was hit in the left leg, and is listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

At approximately 5:19 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Normal, a 36-year-old man was driving when three men began shooting at him, according to police. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition after suffering a graze wound to his back.

Two people were shot in the 3500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 8:47 a.m., police said. A 47-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up alongside the vehicle, with a person firing shots at the driver. He was hit in the right leg and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest. He is in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

In the 5500 block of West Fulton at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 20-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, and fired shots, striking the victim, police said. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Parkside, a 37-year-old male was in the backyard of a residence when someone shot him, police stated. An unknown offender pulled up and an individual inside fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow, a graze wound to the chest, and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot before 9 p.m. near State and Monroe streets in the Loop, fire officials stated. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

In the 6600 block of South Oakley at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was inside of a vehicle when she was shot in the arm. According to police, she was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 9:37 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Yale, a 41-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan opened fire, hitting him in the head. According to police, the man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Two individuals were standing in the 700 block of North Monticello at approximately 11:43 p.m. when a man walked up to them and fired shots, police said. A 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her back, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both are in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Sunday –