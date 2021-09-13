Chicago Violence: 7 Killed, Including 12-Year-Old, 55 Others Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Seven people died, including a 12-year-old boy, and 55 others were injured in shootings over the weekend across Chicago, police stated.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. Friday, a man of unknown age was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South Yale. The man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit area and hand. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and subsequently pronounced dead.

Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people when shots were fired, police said.

The woman was shot in the head taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 12-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head in the 8000 block of South Bennette at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Police placed a 36-year-old woman into custody and said the incident appears to be "domestic-related." Area Two detectives are investigating.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. Saturday, one man was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting in the 900 block of East 79th Street. The man who died was 24 years old and sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the ankle and listed in good condition at the hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was said to be in good condition, authorities stated. A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg and also reported to be in good condition.

At least six people were shot in the 300 block of East Kensington at approximately 9:39 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, a group of people were walking to their cars when a person inside of a vehicle fired multiple rounds, striking six different people.

A 42-year-old woman was hit twice in the arm and once in the armpit, and she was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the face, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Four other victims, including a 15-year-old girl, a 38-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, also suffered injuries in the incident, and were all listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Early Sunday morning, a 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Flournoy when she heard gunshots and was hit in the left knee. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Police responding to the shooting discovered a 54-year-old man sitting in a vehicle nearby. He had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Early Monday morning, Illinois State Police officers responding to a report of a shooting on the Bishop Ford said one person "sustained life-threatening injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting is believed to have taken place around 1:45 a.m.

The ramp from Interstate 94 southbound to 130th Street was closed for several hours as officers investigated, but no further details were provided.

Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP District Chicago responded to a reported expressway shooting at the above location and time. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At approximately 2:53 a.m., the ramp from of Interstate 94 southbound to 130th Street eastbound was closed for the investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 6:15 a.m. There is no further information available at this time. When more information becomes available, we will be sure to circle back to you.

Here are the other incidents that have been reported:

Friday -

A 62-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:49 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Princeton, according to police. The victim was near the back of a residence when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained a graze wound to the ankle and was treated on scene.

In the 4200 block of South Wells at approximately 6:12 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the street when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in good condition at the hospital.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lorel, a man was inside a vehicle near an alley when an unknown offender presented a gun and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 37-year-old man was in the 8200 block of South Marquette at approximately 6:59 p.m. when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, police stated. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 43rd Street, three people were standing on the sidewalk when a person in a gray SUV fired shots, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 42-year-old man was shot in the right leg, both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 35-year-old man was shot and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the 5800 block of West Augusta at approximately 10:31 p.m., two children were standing on the front porch when a person in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, while a 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 50-year-old woman was driving in traffic at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Stony Island when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots, police said. The woman drove to Roseland and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Saturday -

A 16-year-old boy was walking through a gas station lot in the 7600 block of South Green at approximately 12:54 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. The boy was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the 2700 block of West 15th Street at approximately 1:21 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 89th Place at approximately 3:35 a.m. when shots were fired, police said. He was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the 3500 block of West 58th Street at approximately 4:56 a.m., a 29-year-old man was inside his vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached him and an unknown person began to firing shots, police said. The man was shot once in his right forearm and twice in the back, and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were inside a vehicle when an unknown sedan approached them and an unknown person began to firing shots, police said. The 36-year-old man was shot the forehead and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 32-year-old victim sustained a graze wound to the right side of his face and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

In the 9100 block of South Wentworth at approximately 2:52 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a home when he was approached by a known offender who produced a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the foot and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Kildare. A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition, authorities stated. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the neck, and a third victim, a 53-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in unknown condition.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba, two men both sustained gunshot wounds while standing near a vehicle. A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot and also reported to be in good condition.

Two people were shot following a verbal altercation approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand, police stated. He was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 35-year-old woman sustained a graze wound and refused treatment.

A 58-year-old man was walking in the 9000 block of South University at approximately 8:14 p.m. when he saw a group of men pull out weapons. The men began to shoot at him, and he was hit in the back. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

At approximately 9:34 p.m. in the 700 block of North Long, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in her yard when she heard multiple gunshots. She was hit twice in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Sunday –

In the 4100 block of West 16 th Street at approximately 12:59 a.m., a man was involved in a verbal dispute when one of the participants opened fire, striking him in the chest. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was in his vehicle at a red light in the 3400 block of West Madison Avenue at approximately 2:05 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a gray SUV. The man was shot in the stomach and elbow, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the first block of West Ida B. Wells Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he was shot in the shoulder and leg, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison, two men were outside when they were shot by an unknown assailant. A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and once in the stomach, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, according to authorities. Both men were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

In the 2600 block of West Jackson at approximately 5 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the left and right elbows, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police say two people were standing outside a home in the 300 block of South Sacramento at approximately 5:18 a.m. when a person in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. A 33-year-old man was hit in the head and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while a 55-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after she was shot in the left thigh.

In the 720 block of East 81st Street at approximately 11:14 a.m., a 28-year-old man was outside when an unknown offender approached him and began to fire shots, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A 28-year-old woman was shot at approximately 1:09 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Avalon. The victim was sitting on the front porch when an unknown offender exited a vehicle and opened fire, striking her. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 56th Street, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg. The victim was riding a bicycle when he noticed a white-colored Jeep drive by, authorities stated. The victim dropped his bicycle, ran away, heard shots and then felt pain. He was listed in good condition.

In the 1100 block of North Lawndale at approximately 4:47 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was said to be in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

At about 6:30 p.m., in the 10-100 block of West Roosevelt Road, an 18-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the South Loop, police said. According to authorities, the teen was walking on the block when two males approached with guns and demanded his wallet. He complied and was shot in the leg before the thieves fled the scene. The teen took himself to an area hospital where he was last listed in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the 6200 block of South Laflin at approximately 7:14 p.m. The victim was inside a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown offender who fired shots. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At about 8:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot while driving in the 8700 block of South State Street. The man told police he was traveling northbound when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. He was shot in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Police said he was unable to give further information on what happened.

Around 9:10 p.m., a man was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 51st Street, police said. The man was in a car being driven by a woman, who said she noticed a white Ford Explorer "driving erratically" and slowed down so the vehicle could pass them. The pair then heard gunshots, but did not know where they came from. The man in the vehicle suffered two shots to the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

About 10 minutes later, two teens were shot while walking in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street. Police said an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking outside on the block when "heard several shots fired and felt pain." Both were shot in the buttocks and the 19-year-old also suffered a wound to the hand. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Just a few minutes after 9:30 a.m., police said a 29-year-old man was shot while walking to his vehicle in the 11800 block of South Vincennes. The man told authorities he head several shots fired and felt pain. He was shot in the buttocks and abdomen and his condition was not immediately clear.

Monday–