Chicago Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 47 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say five people have been killed and at least 47 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend so far.

The city's most recent deadly shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday when a 25-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 8600 block of South State. A blue sedan approached and began shooting into the vehicle, then drove northbound on State.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investing.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., four people were inside a vehicle in the 100 block of South Keeler when they were struck by gunfire. The victims then traveled to the 500 block of South Pulaski where their vehicle struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man suffered multiple wounds to the body and was said to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police stated.

A third victim, a 17-year-old girl, was struck once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was reported to be in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 2:56 a.m. Saturday morning, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the 0 to 100 block of North Kedzie, according to police. The victim was driving northbound when an individual in a tan minivan pulled alongside him and fired shots.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Shortly after, a fatal shooting happened in the 4500 block of West Wilcox at approximately 2:27 a.m., police said. Two women were standing in an alley when an individual fired shots.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another fatal shooting happened Friday the 10800 block of South Calumet at approximately 11:32 p.m., according to police. Two men and one woman were standing on the street when a man approached on foot and fired shots.

The 37-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The other 37-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Friday --

At approximately 6:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Cermak, a 36-year-old man was near a commercial business when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the 3100 block of West Polk at approximately 6:45 p.m., a 15-year-old boy heard gunshots and felt pain. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately the same time, around 6:45 p.m., in the 7100 block of South Morgan, a 24-year-old man heard gunshots and felt pain. He was struck in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 50-year-old man was inside a fast food restaurant in the 500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 9:29 p.m. when shots were fired, police reported. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

A 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Jeffery when shots were fired around 9:39 p.m. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Talman at approximately 9:40 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak, two men were standing on the sidewalk when they heard gunshots and felt pain. The 24-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and torso. The 40-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

In the 5600 block of West Augusta at approximately 11:24 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a vehicle eastbound when he collided with a Dodge Charger car and shots were fired, police reported. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital and transferred to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

In the 400 block of West 83rd Street at approximately 11:26 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street when an individual in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

Saturday --

An 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Hermitage when he heard gunshots at approximately 12:05 a.m. and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

In the 700 block of North Noble at approximately 12:22 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an individual in a black sedan fired shots. The man sustained a graze wound to the right leg and refused emergency medial services.

A 39-year-old man was in the hallway of an apartment building in the 3600 block of South Rhodes when a man fired shots around 3:20 a.m. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

In the 4300 block of North Pulaski at approximately 3:56 a.m., a 25-year-old man was in an alley when shots were fired, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan, police were alerted to shots fired and found a 24-year-old man on the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest and forearm. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was in the 10000 block of South Hoxie at approximately 9:52 a.m. when an individual exited a silver or gray sedan and began firing shots, striking him in the left thigh and grazing him in the abdomen. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 9:54 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 3200 block of West Washington when another vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking him in the back and neck. The man took himself to Cook County Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

In the 6900 block of South Ashland at approximately 3:35 p.m., a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle, according to police. He was taken to Franciscan Hospital in unknown condition.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys, police responded to a person shot at Loretto Hospital and found a 30-year-old man with a graze wound to the right hand. The man did not answer questions and left the hospital shortly after, police said.

A 35-year-old man head gunshots and felt pain in the 500 block of North Parkside around 8:05 p.m. The man was struck in the hand and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

In the 200 block of West Pershing at approximately 8:35 p.m. a 38-year-old woman heard shots and felt pain. She sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition. A 42-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the right buttocks and took himself to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Sunday --

In the 3500 block of West Jackson at approximately 1 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle, police said. The man self-transported to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg and was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1:22 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of North Leamington when she saw a man approach and begin firing shots. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the 10500 block of South Oglesby at approximately 1:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was running on the sidewalk after being shot in the right hand, police reported. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of South Central Park when she heard shots and felt pain around 2:10 a.m. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:24 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox, a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a group when an unknown man produced a handgun and fired shots at him. The 20-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 5400 block of West Cortez around 2:41 a.m. when he saw a white SUV approach and begin firing shots into the vehicle. The man sustained one gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the 1300 block of West Hastings at approximately 4:19 a.m. a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an individual fired shots. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 5:36 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street, a 17-year-old boy was standing outside when an individual inside a moving vehicle fired shots striking the boy three times. The 17-year-old was struck in the lower left leg and twice in the upper left leg. He took himself to Trinity Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

In the 6500 block of South Vernon at approximately 6:01 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 25-year-old woman who said a man shot her. The woman sustained a graze wound to her right buttocks and was taken to a hospital after being treated on the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was shot at approximately 1:20 p.m. while traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive at Jackson, police said. The victim was shot by an individual in another vehicle who pulled along side hers. The victims' vehicle eventually exited and stopped in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, the location of Navy Pier. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

In the 7900 block of South Muskegon at approximately 12:48 p.m., a 49-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after an unknown offender fired at the victim, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At approximately 12:43 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Marquette, a 23-year-old male was shot multiple times when an offender entered a residence and fired multiple shots, police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot at approximately 2:32 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Saint Lawrence Street, police said. The victim was struck in the shoulder and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard, a 17-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Kostner, police stated. The victim was struck in the arm and back and taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

In the 9700 block of South University, a 43-year-old man was exiting his home at approximately 10:19 p.m. when there were multiple gunshots. He was struck in the upper left thigh and sustained a graze wound to the chest. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 8:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of West Division when he exited the vehicle and saw three men across the street. One of the men fired shots towards the 28-year-old, striking him in the foot. He took himself to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Monday --