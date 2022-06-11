Chicago Violence: 4 Killed, At Least 6 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and another seven have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Justine, authorities stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest have been made as Area One detectives investigate.

In the second deadly shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 400 block of West 18th Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday, authorities said. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a black sedan approached and unknown men inside opened fire, according to police. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed at approximately 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of South Albany, authorities stated. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown offenders fired shots before running off in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately 2:27 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Indiana. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far:

Friday -

At approximately 6:41 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Marshfield, a 21-year-old man was on the front porch of a residence when two unknown offenders produced guns and fired shots at the victim, authorities said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Saturday -