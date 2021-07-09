Chicago Violence: 5 Shot, 3 Fatally, in Weekend Shootings

At least five people have been shot, three fatally, so far this weekend across the city of Chicago, according to police records.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, one man was killed and another suffered critical injuries in West Pullman. At approximately 5:19 p.m., a 47-year-old man and 34-year-old man were inside a residence when an unknown offender opened fire, striking both men, police stated. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second victim suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and right shoulder. He was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

An hour later, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the Roseland neighborhood. At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Vernon, the victim was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up. An unknown person inside the vehicle then produced a gun and fired shots, authorities said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, a man of unknown age died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Auburn Gresham. At approximately 7:31 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street, the victim was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the head and neck, police said. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported: