Chicago Shootings

Chicago Violence: 5 Shot, 3 Fatally, in Weekend Shootings

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Roseland Friday evening, marking the first deadly shooting of the weekend

1167980996
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At least five people have been shot, three fatally, so far this weekend across the city of Chicago, according to police records.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, one man was killed and another suffered critical injuries in West Pullman. At approximately 5:19 p.m., a 47-year-old man and 34-year-old man were inside a residence when an unknown offender opened fire, striking both men, police stated. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The second victim suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and right shoulder. He was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Local

coronavirus metrics 1 hour ago

Parts of Illinois See Surge in COVID Metrics as Delta Variant Concerns Grow

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Olympic Wrestler Gable Steveson Will Only Do His Signature Move in Tokyo If 1 Thing Happens

An hour later, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the Roseland neighborhood. At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Vernon, the victim was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up. An unknown person inside the vehicle then produced a gun and fired shots, authorities said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, a man of unknown age died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Auburn Gresham. At approximately 7:31 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street, the victim was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the head and neck, police said. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

  • A 26-year-old man was in a vehicle parked on the street at approximately 5:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wolcott when an unknown offender shot him, police said. The victim was listed in stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ShootingsChicago Violencechicago shootingchicago crimeviolence chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us