Chicago Violence: 3 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people were killed and at least 20 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend so far.

The most recent fatal shooting took place in the 0 to 100 block of North Kedzie at approximately 2:56 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police. A 27-year-old man was driving northbound when an individual in a tan minivan pulled alongside him and fired shots.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Shortly after, a fatal shooting happened in the 4500 block of West Wilcox at approximately 2:27 a.m., police said. Two women were standing in an alley when an individual fired shots.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another fatal shooting happened Friday the 10800 block of South Calumet at approximately 11:32 p.m., according to police. Two men and one woman were standing on the street when a man approached on foot and fired shots.

The 37-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The other 37-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Friday --

At approximately 6:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Cermak, a 36-year-old man was near a commercial business when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the 3100 block of West Polk at approximately 6:45 p.m., a 15-year-old boy heard gunshots and felt pain. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately the same time, around 6:45 p.m., in the 7100 block of South Morgan, a 24-year-old man heard gunshots and felt pain. He was struck in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 50-year-old man was inside a fast food restaurant in the 500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 9:29 p.m. when shots were fired, police reported. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

A 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Jeffery when shots were fired around 9:39 p.m. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Talman at approximately 9:40 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak, two men were standing on the sidewalk when they heard gunshots and felt pain. The 24-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and torso. The 40-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

In the 5600 block of West Augusta at approximately 11:24 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a vehicle eastbound when he collided with a Dodge Charger car and shots were fired, police reported. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital and transferred to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

In the 400 block of West 83rd Street at approximately 11:26 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street when an individual in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

Saturday --