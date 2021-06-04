Chicago Violence: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Weekend Shootings

One person was fatally shot and two others sustained injuries in shootings Friday evening across Chicago, authorities said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 23-year-old man died in the Austin neighborhood after an unknown offender shot him in the head. At approximately 7:25 p.m., the man was in the backyard of a residence in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street when shots were fired, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Friday as Area Five detectives continued to investigate.

Below are the other shootings reported so far this weekend: