chicago weekend shootings

Chicago Violence: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Weekend Shootings

In the city's first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 23-year-old man died in the Austin neighborhood after someone shot him in the head

One person was fatally shot and two others sustained injuries in shootings Friday evening across Chicago, authorities said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 23-year-old man died in the Austin neighborhood after an unknown offender shot him in the head. At approximately 7:25 p.m., the man was in the backyard of a residence in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street when shots were fired, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Local

armed robberies 54 mins ago

Armed Robberies Reported in Heart of Italy, South Lawndale: Chicago Police

Obama Presidential Center 2 hours ago

Obama: Presidential Center Will Promote Chicago's South Side

No one was in custody late Friday as Area Five detectives continued to investigate.

Below are the other shootings reported so far this weekend:

  • A 22-year-old woman was shot at approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Stewart, Chicago police stated. The victim was shot by an unknown female offender during an argument, according to police. She sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was reported to be in stable condition at Roseland Hospital.
  • At approximately 6:04 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Keeler, a 37-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when an unknown offender fired shots, striking the victim in the leg, authorities said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and said to be in stable condition.

This article tagged under:

chicago weekend shootingsChicago Police DepartmentChicago Violencechicago crimechicago weekend violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us