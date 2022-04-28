Chicago UPS Driver Charged With Stealing $187,000 in Louis Vuitton Packages

A UPS driver has been charged with stealing $187,000 worth of high-end retail packages from his route and dropping them off at his South Side home, according to Chicago police.

Pedro Caudillo, 26, stole packages of Louis Vuitton merchandise over a two-week period in April, according to a police report.

Video surveillance allegedly shows him taking the packages from the South Loop UPS warehouse. Caudillo would then drop off the packages at his home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the police report.

The police department’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force began surveilling Caudillo on Wednesday and saw him steal three packages worth $35,000 before his route, police said. Officers then allegedly saw him drop them off at his home.

He was arrested after completing his route and consented to a search of his home, police said. Officers found the stolen boxes and other bags of Louis Vuitton merchandise worth $100,000, police said.

He was charged with felony theft over $100,000.