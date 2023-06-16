Chicago university ranked among world's 10 best in recent ranking

A Chicago university received high honors in a recent ranking of the world's 100 best universities, earning high marks in criteria such as academic and employer reputation, citations per faculty and ratio of international students.

The ranking, compiled by topuniversities.com, also evaluates a school's faculty-to-student ratio and international faculty ratio in their 2023 rankings.

On this year's list, the University of Chicago ranked as the world's 10th-best university, while ranking fifth among American universities.

Also receiving high marks on the 2023 list from topuniversities.com was Northwestern University, ranking 32nd, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which ranked 85th.

Two other schools in the Midwest also found their way onto the list, with the University of Michigan ranking first among Big 10 schools on the list at 25th, while the University of Wisconsin was ranked 83rd.

Below is the full top 10 list on this year's rankings from topuniversities.com.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Cambridge Stanford University University of Oxford Harvard University California Institute of Technology (tie) Imperial College London (tie) University College London Swiss Federal Institute of Technology University of Chicago

More information on the full list can be found here.