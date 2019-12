Chicago’s famous trolleys and double decker buses will stop operating in the new year, the company announced Monday.

A message on the Chicago Trolley website reads that the Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. will “cease operation” after Dec. 31.

Anyone with tickets for tours after that date can request a refund by calling (773) 648-5000 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the message reads.

The company gave no reason for the closure in its message.