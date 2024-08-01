Chicago Transit Authority, Metra increase service for Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is approaching fast, and Metra and the CTA will launch additional service to help get concertgoers to Grant Park for the big event.

Existing train routes will add both service and capacity for both agencies, according to press releases. Added railcars and extra train times for Metra trains will help ensure attendees will have frequent and safe transportation on their way towards the biggest music festival in the Midwest, according to a press release.

The increased train runs will begin Thursday and run through Sunday. A full list of times and routes for Metra trains can be found here.

CTA users can rely on Red and Blue lines, as well as elevated lines in the Loop to make their way to the Grant Park festival. Each night throughout the duration of the festival, Yellow Line trains will also extend service until 1 a.m.

There will also be various busses connecting Grant Park to Chicago Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to CTA officials. Bus route information can be found here. Busses serving these routes will have signs signifying they are on the Lollapalooza route.

Those headed to the festival can take the #126 Jackson bus from Union Station or the #J14 toward Jeffrey Jump bus from Ogilvie Transportation Center.

According to a press release, CTA riders can take advantage of the agency’s low-cost, multi-day unlimited ride passes: $5 for a 1-day; $15 for a 3-day; $20 for a 7-day— ideal for those attending Lollapalooza for multiple days or attending Lollapalooza after-show concerts.

CTA riders also can use Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay or any contactless credit or debit card, for pay-as-you-go rides.

Metra riders can utilize the weekday pass deal or the weekend day pass deal to save money on rides on the Ventra app. All riders must have a ticket, and tickets will be checked throughout the duration of the weekend.

Rides are not permitted to bring alcohol on Metra rides during Lollapalooza weekend. Customers are also asked not to bring backpacks or water bottles.

Those riding the Metra trains should also be aware of the increase in riders causing minimal storage room for bicycles. Train conductors reserve the right to deny bicyclists.