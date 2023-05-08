Chicago Amtrak Train Derailment Causes Some Metra Trains to Be Delayed, Canceled

Some Metra trains in and out of Chicago are canceled or delayed after an Amtrak train on Sunday heading from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest derailed, Metra authorities say.

According to Metra, Milwaukee West, Milwaukee North and North Central Service trains "may incur delays and operational changes" Morning morning "due to an Amtrak train derailment that took place Sunday afternoon," a Facebook post from Metra read.

"At this time, it is anticipated that some trains will not operate," the post continued. "Passengers should head out earlier than normal when traveling until this issue is resolved."

The Amtrak derailment occurred at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, officials say, as train 7/27 was embarking on a trip from Chicago to Seattle and Portland.

"Upon the slow-speed departure from Chicago, some of the wheels on two cars of the train lost contact with the track," Amtrak says.

According to officials, there were 196 passengers aboard. No injuries were reported.

"The train is cancelled, and passengers safely alighted in Chicago," Amtrak officials said. "Customers were provided snacks and food, as well as hotel rooms for the evening."

The train is now set for a Monday departure.

In addition to delays and cancellation of some Metra trains, Amtrak reported a number of service impacts as a result of the derailment. Updated Amtrak schedule information can be found here.