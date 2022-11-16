Wait a second -- Thanksgiving is already here?

Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday Nov. 24, and just as some are preparing turkeys, green bean casserole and Grandma's famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hitting the road.

And according to experts, the latter are likely to find themselves sitting in a bunch of traffic.

AAA predicts nearly 55 Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, with the majority of those people -- 49 million of them, to be exact -- driving to their destination. Overall, AAA says, 2022 is likely to be the third busiest travel year for Thanksgiving since 2000.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That means a lot more cars on roads and expressways across the country, especially in Chicago.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst at INRIX said in a release. According to INRIX, highways in and around Chicago, Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles are expected to be the most congested.

In the city specifically, I-290 West from Morgan St. to Wolf Rd. is expected to see a 99% percent increase in traffic the Wednesday before the holiday during rush hour, INRIX says.

So, when's the best time to hit the road?

According to INRIX, you're best bet is to get going on Monday or Tuesday. If that's not possible, here are your next best options.

Best times to leave:

11/23: Before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

11/24: Before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

11/25: Before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

11/26: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

11/27: Before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

When it comes to the worst times to leave, here are the hours you'll want to avoid, INRIX says.

Worst times to leave: