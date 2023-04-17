All Lanes Closed on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond Due to Utility Pole Fire

As falling snow creates low visibility and leaves roads and highways slushy and wet, several traffic incidents cropping up in the Chicago area are snarling traffic for the Monday morning commute.

In suburban New Lenox, Total Traffic reports an accident involving upwards of 10 cars on Interstate 80 between Francis Road and US 30 has closed westbound lanes.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. "All WB I-80 traffic diverted off at U.S. 30 due to the crash between U.S. 30 and Gougar Rd," Total Traffic says, adding that "solid traffic back to Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)" can be expected.

Closed due to accident in #I-80 on I-80 WB between US 30 and Gougar Rd, solid traffic back to Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) April 17, 2023

Farther east, in Hammond, Indiana Toll Road is closed in both directions from Calumet Ave. to Cline Ave. due to a utility tower fire that occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m.

"Both directions of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for this utility pole fire out of fear the pole could collapse and bring power lines onto the roadway," Sgt. Glen Fifeld tweeted.

The incident has also shut down service on the South Shore Line, officials say.

"Due to an early morning NIPSCO pole fire resulting in multiple downed wires that are also impacting the Indiana Toll Road, U.S. 12, and South Shore Line service, all SSL trains will be suspended until further notice today, April 17, 2023," officials said in an alert." SSL has been advised that NIPSCO crews are en route, but lengthy delays are expected."

To the north, in Lake County, Route 173 is closed in Wadsworth, at the railroad crossing between Delany Rd. and Green due to a car striking the railroad crossing gates, officials say. According to the Lake County Sherriff, the "Roadway will be closed for undetermined amount of time."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.