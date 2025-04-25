Chicago tourist scores $3M winning lottery ticket

A tourist visiting Chicago scored a winning lottery ticket just before leaving the city.

The unnamed winner purchased the ticket, worth over $3,000,000, at Komal Wine and Liquors, located at 4628 N. Cumberland Avenue in Chicago, not far from Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

The winning ticket was for the FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive over $30,000 as a one percent bonus of the total prize amount.