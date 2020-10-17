Chicago Tops Orkin's ‘Rattiest Cities' Ranking for Sixth Consecutive Year

For the sixth consecutive year, Chicago is tops in the country when it comes to the “rattiest cities” in the United States, according to pest control company Orkin.

Orkin’s annual ranking, released this week, puts Chicago atop the list yet again. According to the company, metro regions are ranked based on the number of new rodent treatments performed over the course of a year, and once again Chicago leads the pack when it comes to rats.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC and San Francisco round out the top five.

In the Midwest, Minneapolis dropped two spots to number 10, while Cleveland dropped four spots to number 11. Indianapolis checks in at number 15, while Cincinnati clawed its way up to number 22.

The big movers on the list this year include San Diego, which rose 13 spots to number 19, and Knoxville, which jumped 14 spots and checked in at number 45.

Only one other Illinois city made the cut, as Champaign ranks as the 39th rattiest city in the country, according to Orkin.