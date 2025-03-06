Chicago Today's Matt Rodrigues, Cortney Hall to make cameo appearances on ‘Chicago Med'

NBC Chicago's Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall may be known for anchoring "Chicago Today," but they both got a taste of a different kind of NBC program, making cameo appearances as themselves in Wednesday's brand new episode of "Chicago Med."

Now in its 10th season, Chicago Med is airing its 15th episode of the season, which initially premiered on Sept. 25, 2024.

Rodrigues and Hall, neither of whom had prior experience in the walk-on roles they have on Wednesday's episode, gave a behind-the-scenes look of their experience on Chicago Today.

For their role, Rodrigues and Hall traveled to a filming location well outside the city, in far northwest suburban McHenry.

The Chicago Today stars were both greeted with their own trailers to prepare for their role, stocked with a TV, refrigerator and full bathroom with a shower. After getting their makeup done, it was time to head to the set to begin filming.

The episode chronicles a dramatic rescue in difficult conditions, with the set also showing a significant presence of Chicago firefighters and news vans.

A full look at the behind-the-scenes preview of their appearances can be seen here and in the player above.