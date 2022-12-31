Chicago to Usher in New Year With Midnight Fireworks Show. Here's How to See It

Fireworks will light up the sky at midnight as Chicago says hello to a brand new year.

According to a press release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Navy Pier plans to ring in 2023 for the city by hosting a countdown and fireworks display at midnight. And while a ticket to the party at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier will get you a chance to see the fireworks up close and personal, revelers across the city will be able to see them light up the sky along the lake.

Enjoying a celebration from the comfort of your own home? You'll be able to watch the fireworks live as part of NBC Chicago's Live New Year's Eve Show "A Very Chicago New Year."

The hour-long "A Very Chicago New Year" will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from "Chicago Today" will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

As NBC Chicago counts down to midnight, celebrity guests will stop by for fun and games, including Reno 911 actor and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon, rapper Yung Gravy and the stars from NBC’s hit drama "Chicago Fire." Plus, viewers at home can play live trivia for their chance to win $2,023 thanks to NBC Chicago’s sponsor Miller Lite. NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien and Pat Boyle will also make special appearances.

And, of course, "A Very Chicago New Year" will sign off with the breathtaking fireworks at Navy Pier.

The special and fireworks will air on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.