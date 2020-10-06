Chicago to Update Coronavirus Travel Order Requiring 14-Day Quarantine

The city of Chicago on Tuesday is set to update its emergency travel order requiring a 14-day quarantine.

Last week, Chicago health officials added four states to the list: Kentucky, Wyoming, Texas, and Nevada. No states that were previously included were removed in last week's update, bringing the total number of states and territories to 23.

The full list now includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average." If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

Chicago's travel order, which began on July 6, is evaluated every Tuesday, with any additions taking effect the following Friday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the main goal of the city’s travel order.

Chicago health officials said last week Georgia was seeing a daily case average below 15 cases per 100,000 people and would be taken off the list this week if it remains below that threshold.

Authorities also said last week that North Carolina remained below the threshold but saw a spike the week before due to a "data anomaly" and excluding that anomaly, was averaging 12.9 cases daily (adjusted for 100,000 population) for the previous three weeks, leaving it off the list.

Wisconsin was one of several locations added to the order two weeks ago,, along with Montana, Idaho, Minnesota and Puerto Rico.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said before adding Wisconsin that the state was "currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID," adding that the state had more than double the 15 average daily cases per 100,000 residents that is the threshold to be named on Chicago's travel order.

That number has continued to climb, as has the positivity rate, sitting at 17.3% as of Monday.

Wisconsin was one of several locations added Tuesday to Chicago’s emergency travel order requiring a 14-day quarantine. Chris Hush reports.

Under the Chicago travel order guidelines, those traveling to or from Wisconsin for work and those traveling through the state for travel will not need to quarantine, Arwady said. Those traveling to the state for leisure, however, even for less than 24 hours, will need to quarantine, she said.

Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state." Essential workers could be exempt from the quarantine requirement, however, as long as their employer certifies their work in writing.

The order is set to remain in effect until further notice.

New York and New Jersey are also asking visitors from several states, including Illinois, to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Still, outside of Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state likely won't require residents who travel to and from neighboring states to quarantine for two weeks solely because of that travel.

But Illinois' Department of Public Health did release a "travel map" indicating which states are a "higher risk" for travelers.

The state's map uses the same criteria as Chicago's travel order for determining the states that are deemed to be an increased risk.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”