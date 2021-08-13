Chicago Weather

Chicago to See Relief This Weekend With Cooler Temps, Sunny Skies

The Chicago area could finally feel some relief in coming days after a hot and humid week filled with major storms.

A cold front moved through the area Friday, which brought partly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and less humidity.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, but cooler by the lakefront.

The work week will start in a similar pattern Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 80s, though cooler along the lake. Humidity will also remain minimal until the next chance for rain on Tuesday.

The last of the tropical system is set to move in Tuesday, according to the latest weather forecasts, which could bring a chance for showers and storms across the area.

