Chicago to See Cooler Temperatures, Dry Conditions Tuesday

After days of above-average temperatures, the Chicago area will get a brief respite in coming days, but heat and humidity are expected to come roaring back later in the work week.

According to current forecast models, a cold front is set to drop its way through the Chicago area in the overnight hours into Tuesday, bringing with it dry conditions and cooler temperatures for the region.

Conditions will also remain on the breezy side, with the National Weather Service calling for hazardous conditions for swimmers and small watercraft on Lake Michigan Tuesday.

Chicago will see high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with no threat of rain in the forecast. Conditions overnight will be breezy and a bit cooler, with low temperatures dropping into the 50s.

The brief break from the heat won’t last long, however, as highs are expected to soar back into the 90s on Thursday. The humidity, which led to skyrocketing heat indices late last week, will also return, making for hot and muggy conditions on both Thursday and Friday.

The area could see a chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for a cool down to more seasonable temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with highs dropping back into the 80s for Father’s Day weekend.