Chicago to Ring in 2023 With New Year's Eve Midnight Fireworks Show at Navy Pier

New Year's Eve 2023 in Chicago begins with parties and ends with fireworks.

According to a press release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Navy Pier plans to ring in the new year for the city by hosting a countdown and fireworks display at midnight. And while a ticket to the party at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier will get you a chance to see the fireworks up close and personal, revelers across the city will be able to see them light up the sky along the lake.

“As Chicagoans get ready to ring in the New Year, we want to remind everyone to do so safely,” said Rich Guidice, Executive Director of OEMC “Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve celebration throughout the City.”

Enjoying a celebration from the comfort of your own home? You'll be able to watch the fireworks live as part of NBC Chicago's Live New Year's Eve Show "A Very Chicago New Year."

The hour-long "A Very Chicago New Year" will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

“It doesn’t get ‘more Chicago’ than our dynamic lineup of artists. In what is sure to be a memorable New Year’s Eve, we’re looking forward to bringing viewers the best local music and entertainment,” said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from "Chicago Today" will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

As NBC Chicago counts down to midnight, celebrity guests will stop by for fun and games, including Reno 911 actor and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon, rapper Yung Gravy and the stars from NBC’s hit drama "Chicago Fire." Plus, viewers at home can play live trivia for their chance to win $2,023 thanks to NBC Chicago’s sponsor Miller Lite. NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien and Pat Boyle will also make special appearances.

And, of course, "A Very Chicago New Year" will sign off with the breathtaking fireworks at Navy Pier.

The special will air on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

If you're still deciding on exactly what to do on the big night, there's no shortage of celebrations to choose from. Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, compiled a list of the best New Year’s Eve events in the city. From a 1920s themed party, to a champagne toast at an adult arcade, to a yacht cruise along Lake Michigan, here's a roundup of some of those soirees.

2023 Chicago New Year's Eve Party: Gatsby's House

This 1920s-themed party at The Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Millennium Park begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and includes a DJ, Hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, two spacious ballrooms to mingle among and more.

Tickets start at $125.

2023 Chicago New Year's Eve Cruise: The Midnight Kiss

Chicagoans can welcome in the new year on Lake Michigan. The yacht party offers unlimited drinks and a three-course dinner buffet while cruising along scenic skyline vistas. And, yes, the yacht is fully heated.

Tickets start at $295.

New Year's Eve at Headquarters Beercade

Headquarters Beercade at 213 W. Institute Pl. will host an evening filled with unlimited arcade gameplay, accompanied by a live DJ, complimentary appetizers and a midnight toast.

Tickets start at $10.

New Year's Eve Comedy Countdown Show at Laugh Factory

Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway, will send 2022 off with a late-night comedy showcase, featuring a lineup of local stand-up acts and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Tickets start at $55.

The Royal Palms Chicago New Year's Eve Flamingo Formal

Don your black, white and pink sweaters and "take inspiration from Florida retirement communities at this shuffleboard club soirée," to ring in the new year at the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Wicker Park.

Wristbands for unlimited drinks begin at $100.

New Year’s Eve 2023: Kicks & Confetti Ball

This Time Out Market Chicago celebration asks that you wear your "flyest kicks" at their New Year's Eve bash in the heart of Fulton Market. The evening includes food, an all-inclusive drink package, live DJs and more.

Ticket begin at $40.

Point & Feather New Years Eve Party

New Years Eve at this lounge in downtown Chicago includes, darts, pool tables, appetizers, drinks and more.

Tickets begin at $99.

New Years Eve 2023 at The Drake Hotel

One of the longest running New Years Eve parties in the city, the 22nd annual Chicago Scene New Years Eve Party at the Drake Hotel includes six ballrooms with entertainment, balloon drops, appetizers, drink packages and more.

Tickets begin at $179, but according to Eventbrite are "almost sold out."

Here's how to watch.