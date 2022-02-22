Lightfoot, Arwady Provide COVID Update as Future of Mask Mandate Looms

Watch the COVID update in the player above at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Chicago officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, as the future of the city's mask mandate looms and Illinois remains on track to lift its face covering requirement next week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city officials, will make the announcement from City Hall at 2 p.m.

As Illinois aims to lift its mask mandate by Feb. 28, a similar decision could be announced in Chicago, although the city is taking a different approach and hasn't yet provided a specific timeline for such a move.

Last week, Lightfoot said the city is “not there yet” when speaking on plans to eliminate mask requirements, but the city's top doctor has said additional guidance was expected this week.

Arwady said the city is relying on a set of metrics to determine when restrictions can be lifted, and three out of four key metrics must be met to move forward with easing restrictions.

The metrics include test positivity, hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and daily COVID cases. The seven-day rolling averages for each category need to be at a "lower transmission" level, which is set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a Facebook live question-and-answer session Thursday, Arwady said she is "feeling optimistic," and a formal announcement regarding changes to the mask requirement will be made this week.

"We are almost down to these lower risk levels," the doctor explained, in part. "...We're really close, and it is really exciting."

The city's data was last updated Friday and had not been updated Monday due to the President's Day holiday, but as of the last release, only one of the four metrics was in the "low transmission" category. The three other metrics remained in "substantial transmission," according to the data.

Chicago COVID-19 Community Transmission Matrix

Updated 2/18/22



Daily COVID Cases: 374

Test Positivity: 1.8%

Non-ICU Hospital Beds occupied by COVID patients: 278

ICU Beds used by COVID patients: 102https://t.co/UrMNMrtIZm pic.twitter.com/mqCTLqjBc8 — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) February 18, 2022

Currently, Chicago has a mask mandate in place for indoor settings, along with a requirement that patrons in specific indoor establishments show a proof of COVID vaccination in order to gain entry.

City officials say that once three of the preceding four metrics hit the “lower transmission” level, that will start a two-week clock, known as an “incubation cycle.”

After those two weeks, if the numbers remain within the “lower transmission” category, then officials would move to remove mitigations that are in place.

However, Arwady noted that the full two-week period may not be reached before the lifting begins.

"If it is not the 28th it won't be long after would be my expectation," she explained. "We got to see the day to get there. That's just that's just how it is...And we're getting really close and that is thanks to Chicagoans."