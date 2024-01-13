Chicago opens warming centers across city, including for migrants staying at ‘landing zone'

With dangerous wind chills expected beginning late Saturday, the city of Chicago announced migrants awaiting placement at the city's "landing zone" will be transported to one of seven warming centers opened during the extreme cold.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the lower level of Harold Washington Library, 400 S. State St., will open as an around-the-clock warming center for anyone in need through Wednesday. Migrants who are temporarily staying at the "landing zone" on the city's West Side will be transported there, according to OEMC.

Ahead of the dangerous cold, the Department of Family and Support Services activated warming areas at the six community service centers across the city. The locations are listed below:

Englewood Community Service Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

- 1140 W. 79th St. Garfield Community Service Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

- 10 S. Kedzie Ave. Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

- 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. North Area Community Service Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

- 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Community Service Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

- 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Community Service Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

Individuals in need of emergency shelter can visit the Garfield Community Service Center, which is open 24/7 to both residents and families. The location is also available for time-limited warming during non-business hours, according to OEMC.

The city has opened an additional six overnight shelters to temporarily house children and adults through Wednesday morning. Individuals experiencing homelessness can visit any of the following daytime drop-in centers, which will operate on extended hours through Thursday.