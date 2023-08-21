Chicago to open additional cooling centers amid heat wave

The city of Chicago says it will open additional cooling centers this week ahead of a heat wave that could push heat indices well over 100 degrees in coming days.

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, cooling center hours will also be extended on Wednesday and Thursday, with residents able to get relief from the heat between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those centers are normally staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and are located at:

Englewood Center (1140 W. 79th Street), King Center (4314 South Cottage Grove), North Area Center (845 West Wilson Avenue), South Chicago Center (8650 South Commercial Avenue), and Trina Davila Center (4312 West North Avenue).

Garfield Center, located at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, is open 24 hours, according to city officials.

In response to the excessive heat, regional service centers will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to serve as cooling centers:

1767 East 79th Street (Southeast Center)

6117 South Kedzie Avenue (Southwest Center)

2102 West Ogden Avenue (Central West)

2019 West Lawrence Avenue (Northeast)

3160 North Milwaukee Avenue (Northwest)

78 East Washington Street (Renaissance Court)

Additional senior centers will also be open, with more information on the city’s website.

Finally, residents can also visit Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses during their normal operating hours.

Residents are also urged to download the Chicago OEMC app for the latest information, weather alerts and more.