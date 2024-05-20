Chicago to implement new beach security measures as summer approaches

Additional security measures will be put into place at Chicago's beaches once the summer swimming season begins, according to the Chicago Park District.

Starting Friday, a beach mobile unit with six prominently marked vehicles and security officers in bright yellow will be visible along the lakefront.

The concern from citizens remains high as Chicago prepares to welcome warmer weather and the summer season.

“You got to be careful, and stay alert,” said Antonio Ceja, a visitor at Montrose Beach on Monday.

Ceja and other visitors shared similar feelings - one day after a 38-year-old man was shot in a parking lot nearby.

“Absolutely, it’s concerning,” said Larry Krutulis. “I have a 6-year-old son I want to bring him here to enjoy that. I don’t want to have to worry about looking around over both my shoulders all the time.”

Police said a silver car approached the man and began firing at him.

He was taken to the hospital and was expected to be okay.

Visitors said they just want to have a good time without having to worry.

“It’d be nice if you can just enjoy yourself and not always have to look over your shoulder,” said visitor Aimee May.

Just down the shoreline at North Avenue Beach, Chicago Police remained on site most of the day, monitoring the crowds after a fight last week led to a teenager being hit by an SUV.

People we spoke with at North Avenue said safety is top of mind for them, too.

“Only reason we came here today is because it was closer and the weather isn’t that good, but we usually will travel and go to Michigan City, just because it’s safer,” said Tyler Powell, a faither of a 7-year-old.