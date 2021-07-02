Chicago to Host July 3 Fireworks Along Lakefront

The city of Chicago will host fireworks on July 3 along the lakefront, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday, to kick off Independence Day weekend, as well as celebrate Chicago's reopening.

"Putting on a grandiose fireworks display to celebrate both our city's reopening and Independence Day is an excellent way to kick off the summer we've all been waiting for," said Lightfoot in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of our residents, who followed public health guidelines and did their part to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we are now able to bring back exciting summer traditions like these. As our newly reopened city continues adapting to a new normal, I want to urge our residents to continue getting vaccinated so we can bring back even more of our favorite outdoor events."

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in place of Navy Pier's fireworks, which will not be held for the second year in a row.

Lightfoot said the fireworks "will be shot higher than usual" to provide a large spectrum of public viewing possibilities. The display will be visible from Grand Avenue to at least 55th Street, she said.

Those who plan to view the fireworks in person are urged to use public transportation. WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM will provide a music simulcast.

"The City of Chicago wants to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend," Lightfoot's office said in a statement. "The City’s public safety departments along with state and federal agencies will monitor events and activities throughout the weekend. Our top priority is public safety, and the City reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1."

